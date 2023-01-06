See the main premieres of August 2022 on streaming

In the war between streamings, platforms are preparing big releases for August with the intention of disputing the crown with the powerful, but decadent, Netflix. Series from the universes of Game of Thrones, Marvel and Star Wars arrive on HBO Max and Disney+ to liven up subscribers’ coming weeks. Which plot will you watch first: House of the Dragon, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes or Andor?

THE Tangerine separated the main premieres of August on streaming services. So, in order not to miss any great news, see the complete list with the most anticipated releases of this month!

Apple TV+

See – Season 3 (day 27)

In the original Apple TV+ series, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, the entire population has lost their sight. And, therefore, society needs to change all its customs to live in the dark. But, to the people’s surprise, the birth of twins changed things forever. The sons of warrior Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) can see!

disney+

Lightyear (day 3)

Buzz on the scene in the new animation Disclosure/Pixar

In the new film derived from the Toy Story saga, things get out of control during a mission and Buzz Lightyear needs to get his ship out of a hostile planet as quickly as possible. But, unfortunately for his companions, the astronaut makes a fatal mistake and leaves the Space Patrol 4.2 million light years from Earth.

I am Groot (Day 10)

The first season of I Am Groot will feature five shorts about the young hero’s adventures in the galaxy. A new batch of five episodes is already confirmed. But in addition to its Mickey Mouse streaming series, the charismatic tree is confirmed in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special and in the third volume of the franchise.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (Day 17)

Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk scene Promotion/Disney+

In the new Marvel production, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the Hulk, ends up inheriting the relative’s special abilities and his characteristic green color, obviously. The protagonist needs to work as a lawyer in court cases involving superheroes. But with unprecedented powers, She-Hulk will also face the villains with her bare hands.

Andor (September 21)

In the Disney+ original series, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is expected to be essential to the creation of the Resistance and the work of spies in this universe. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) tells the story of a major event in the galaxy, the streaming plot arrives to explore the lives of the characters involved in this mission.

But this Monday (1th), the streaming platform decided to postpone the Star Wars series. Instead of reaching the catalog in August, 31Andor is scheduled to launch for September 21st. What did you think of the decision?

HBO Max

House of the Dragon (day 21)

Emma D’Arcy in front of a dragon in the HBO Max series Disclosure/HBO

Set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the ten-episode prologue series will show the rise and fall of House Targaryen (of which Daenerys, character played by Emilia Clarke in the original series, is a part) due to a bitter and brutal civil war known in the books as the Dance of Dragons.

Paramount+

Secret Headquarters (day 12)

In the film, Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell) invites his friends over to his house after his parents leave. Unsupervised, young people begin to explore their surroundings. During the investigation, the group discovers a secret headquarters beneath the site. As a result, the boys begin to believe that the family patriarch (Owen Wilson) may be leading a secret double life.

Prime Video

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue (day 5)

Colin Farrell in the movie Thirteen Lives – The Rescue Playback/Prime Video

In the plot based on the real incident from 2018, a Thai soccer team gets trapped in the cave. And, to make the situation even more complicated, they end up stuck in Tham Luang during an unexpected storm. The only solution is to form a team with the best possible professionals to solve this emergency.

A League of Their Own (Day 12)

The eight-episode series is an adaptation of the film A Very Special Team (1992). The film, which had singer Madonna, actor Tom Hanks and actress Geena Davis in the cast, showed how women’s baseball gained strength in North America during World War II (1939-1945). The conflict helped create a professional league for women in the United States – as men were mostly fighting in Europe.

Samaritan (day 26)

Javon “Wanna” Walton and Sylvester Stallone in Prime Video Movie Disclosure/Prime Video

In the plot, Sam Cleary, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton (from Euphoria), has a surprising suspicion. The 13-year-old boy believes his neighbor, Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is a hero from the past. However, the vigilante known as Samaritan was presumed dead 25 years ago. According to reports, the powerful man died in a battle against his greatest enemy, Nemesis.

Star+

Mike: Beyond Tyson (Day 25)

The eight-episode series explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The streaming production is not afraid to address the ups and downs of the former boxer’s trajectory, both in sport and in his personal life. The plot also examines racism and classicism in the United States, fame and media power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream and, finally, the role of the public in the history of celebrity.