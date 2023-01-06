“Shining Christ’s Light, Not Yours”

At the heart of Ratzinger’s teaching is the face of a Church that does not seek power, success and large numbers. And the key to the “new evangelization”

ANDREA TORNIELLI

Benedict XVI died emeritus and was buried as pontiff. An ocean of prayers accompanied the funeral rite presided over by Pope Francis in the forecourt of St. Peter’s Basilica. Prayers of gratitude raised from all over the world, in the certainty that Joseph Ratzinger can finally enjoy the face of that Lord that he loved and followed throughout his life, and to whom he addressed with his last words before entering into agony: “Lord, I love you!”.

There is a distinctive trait that unites Benedict XVI with his successor and we can find it in the words that, right up to his first message urbi et orbi, the morning of the day after the election, Pope Ratzinger said: “In undertaking his ministry, the new Pope knows that his task is to make the light of Christ shine in the eyes of the men and women of today: not his own, but the true light of Christ himself.” Not his own light, his own leadership, his own ideas, his own tastes, but the light of Christ. Because, as Benedict XVI said, “the Church is not our Church, but his Church, the Church of God. The servant must give an account of how he has administered the good entrusted to him. power, prestige, esteem for ourselves.” It is interesting to note how, already as a cardinal, for years, Ratzinger warned the Church about a pathology that afflicted and still afflicts her: that of trust in structures, in organization. ” on the world stage to be “relevant”.

In May 2010, in Fatima, Benedict XVI told the Portuguese bishops: “When, in the minds of many, the Catholic faith ceases to be the common heritage of society and is often seen as a seed invaded and overshadowed by “divinities” and lords of this world, it is very difficult for it to be able to touch hearts thanks to simple speeches or moral appeals and even less to generic appeals to Christian values.” it doesn’t change life. It is not speeches, great reasoning or vibrant references to moral values ​​that touch the hearts of women and men today. Religious marketing and proselytizing strategies for the mission are not useful. of the relevance and power it had in the past. Quite the contrary: both Benedict XVI and his successor Francis preached and testified to the importance of returning to the essentials, to a Church rich only in the light that she freely receives from her Lord.

And precisely this return to the essentials is the key to the mission. Joseph Ratzinger had said it when he was still prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, during a catechesis in December 2000, quoted in these days by Fides director Gianni Valente. Ratzinger started from the evangelical parable of the Kingdom of God, compared by Jesus to the mustard seed, which “is the smallest of all seeds, but when it grows, it is greater than the other plants in the garden and becomes a tree” . He explained that to speak of the “new evangelization” in secularized societies it is necessary to avoid “the temptation of impatience, the temptation to immediately seek great successes, to seek great numbers”. Because this “is not God’s way”. The new evangelization, he added, “cannot mean: immediately attracting the great masses who have distanced themselves from the Church with new and more refined methods”. The history of the Church itself, Cardinal Ratzinger observed, teaches that “great things always begin with the small grain and mass movements are always ephemeral”. Because God “does not reckon with great numbers; outer power is not the sign of his presence. A large part of Jesus’ parables indicate this structure of divine action and thus respond to the concerns of the disciples, who expected many more successes and signs from the Messiah – successes of the type offered by Satan to the Lord”. “They were small communities dispersed throughout the world, insignificant according to worldly criteria. In reality, they were the germ that penetrated the mass from within and carried within itself the future of the world”. in the world: “We do not seek to listen to ourselves, we do not want to increase the power and scope of our institutions, but we want to serve the good of people and humanity by making room for the One who is Life. This expropriation of oneself, offering it to Christ for the salvation of men, is the fundamental condition of a true commitment to the Gospel”.

It is this awareness that has accompanied the Christian, the theologian, bishop and Pope Benedict XVI throughout his long existence. An awareness that echoes in a quote that his successor – to whom he always assured “reverence and obedience” – wanted to include in the funeral homily. It is taken from the “Pastoral Rule” of St Gregory the Great: “In the midst of the storms of my life, I am comforted by the confidence that you will keep me afloat on the table of your prayers and, if the weight of my faults abase and humiliate me, you will lend me the help of your merits to elevate me”. “It is the Pastor’s conscience – Pope Francis commented – that which, in reality, he could never support alone and, for this reason, he knows how to abandon himself to prayer and to the care of the people entrusted to him. Because without Him, without the Lord, we can do nothing