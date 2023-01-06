Simu Liu hails message Barbie movie will bring to audiences

Many are wondering about what will be the next movie of the Barbie in Greta Gerwig beyond the iconic toys, but according to one of its stars, the film will theme inner beauty above all else.

In a recent interview with the vanity fair at the Unforgettable Galathe star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu – who co-stars in the upcoming Barbie – noted that the film will feature a diverse cast and will mostly revolve around the theme that everyone is beautiful in their own way.

Simu Liu talks a little more about the movie Barbie

liu specifically noted that during some of her large and intricate dance sequences, the director Greta Gerwig made a point of casting people of different shapes, sizes, and more to reflect that you didn’t have to be “blonde” and “white” to be seen.

“I remember very clearly some of our great intricate dance sequences. Greta was very, very careful with who she climbed,” he said. liu.



“We were able to enlist people of different shapes, sizes and abilities to all participate in this dance – all under this message: you don’t have to be blonde, white or X, Y, Z to embody what it means to be a Barbie or a Ken,” he explained. liu.



“It’s really about finding your inner beauty and owning that part of yourself and being the best possible version of yourself.”

liu stars in the film alongside Margot Robbie like Barbie and Ryan Gosling like ken, america ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell, as CEO of a toy company..

Barbie is set to premiere on July 20, 2023.