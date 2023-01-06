Son of mega-trafficker ‘El Chapo’, wanted by the US, is captured in Mexico

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested in a police operation in the north of the country and sent to the same prison where his father escaped

HO / CEPROPIE / AFP

Ovidio is one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest in the world.



Ovidio Guzmanone of the sons of the megatrafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanthe most sought after by U.Swas captured this Thursday, 5, during a police operation marked by clashes with gunfire in Culiacán, in the north of Mexico. The arrest of Guzmán, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Carteltook place four days before the arrival of the American president, Joe Biden, to Mexico for the North American Leaders Summit. The violence triggered by the arrest sparked fears among residents of the area over memories of the controversial “culiacanazo,” a police operation in which federal forces arrested Ovidio on October 17, 2019, but released him hours later due to violent acts by the Cartel de Sinaloa. Guzmán’s arrest led to roadblocks on different roads in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, as well as clashes in different parts of the city, vehicles set on fire and reports of civilians being pulled out of their cars around 4:30 am (local time), which paralyzed the city. After the events, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, Sinaloa’s Secretary of Public Security, asked the population to stay in their homes for security reasons. “There are different lockdowns in the city. Now the invitation to citizens is that if they have nothing to leave, don’t leave”, said the secretary.

Amid tight security in Mexico City, Ovidio Guzmán was transferred to the same prison where his father was confined and escaped. In a security strategy and in order not to make the information public, the Mexican authorities first sent a convoy of eight vehicles that left around 5:30 pm (local time, 8:30 pm Brasília time) from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Organized Crime (FEMDO) in the Mexican capital and , after 18:00 (21:00), a helicopter took off from the same place. Both were destined for the Federal Social Readaptation Center (Cefereso) number 1 Altiplano – also known as the Almoloya prison -, located in the State of Mexico, where his father was detained and from which he escaped in 2015. a security device with at least a dozen Army and National Guard vehicles.

*With information from EFE