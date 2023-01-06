Sony announces customizable accessibility controller for PS5

THE sony will make an important addition to the catalog of accessibility currently available on the market. This Thursday (5), during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, the company revealed a new accessible and customizable controller — “Project Leonardo” —, under development for the ps5.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony reports that there is no release date yet, but promises “highly customizable” hardware. The control will consist of a set of replaceable components, including buttons and analog sticks of different shapes and sizes.

Therefore, the distance between the analog stick and the game pad, for example, can be adjusted according to preference, allowing players to “find the configuration that works best for their strength, range of motion and specific physical needs”.

The control also promises to work with other accessibility accessories available on the market.

“We’ve developed a highly configurable controller that works with many third-party accessibility accessories and integrates with the PS5 console to unlock new ways to play,” Hideaki Nishino, Vice President of Platform Planning and Management, said in the post.

“It was created to address common challenges faced by many gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for extended periods, accurately pressing small groups of buttons or triggers, or optimally positioning fingers on a standard controller.” , continued.

Moreover, it will be possible to pair the control with a second Project Leoanrdo and a Dual Sense at the same time, forming a single virtual control full of customization options. In addition, the control will also have software customization options, such as button mapping and association with up to three different control profiles on the PS5.

Project Leonardo was created with the help of developers and accessibility experts like AbleGamers, Special Effect and Stack Up. At the moment, Sony says it is open to community feedback so that it continues to develop the controller in a way that is efficient for as many players as possible.

