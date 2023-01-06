Southampton announces Croatian who participated in the goal against Brazil

The executioner of the Brazilian national team in the 2022 World Cup, Orsic agreed to move to Southampton, in England, with a contract valid until June 2025

THE southampton announced on the afternoon of this Friday, 06, the signing of the Croatian midfielder Mislav Orsicwhich was in Dinamo Zagreb and defended the selection of his native country in the 2022 World Cupbeing one of the highlights of the team led by Luka Modric in the campaign that ended with third place for the player and his teammates in the World Cup.

The English club paid the sum of six million pounds to be able to count on the midfielder already in the European transfer window of January, who is excited to be able to play in the biggest football league on the planet, the Premier Leaguesigning a contract valid until June 2025. This will be the first time that the 30-year-old will play in one of the top five leagues in European football.

✍️ #SaintsFC is delighted to confirm the signing of winger Mislav Oršić from #DinamoZagreb: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 6, 2023

I’m happy to be here, it’s every footballer’s dream to come and play in the Premier League and I’m prepared!”

Orsic is known by Brazilian fans, as he directly participated in the goal play that tied the quarterfinal game against Brazilian Team, being the author of the pass to petkovic in the goal that would tie the match with four minutes left in extra time and which would later result in Brazil’s elimination from the tournament, after a penalty shootout.

Orsic in action for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup (Getty Images)

In the current season, the Croatian stood out for Dinamo Zagreb, playing in 28 games and scoring 13 goals, being the second top scorer of the team, in addition to five assists. His trajectory with the club from his country is extremely successful, being four-time champion of the last four editions of the Croatia national championship.