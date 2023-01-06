Sports Minister defends including trans athletes in disputes: ‘Science’

The Minister of Sport, Ana Moser, advocated including trans athletes in disputes. Although Ana did not mention the female modality, this is what this public wants to enter. There is a lot of controversy about the issue, as trans people end up winning gold medals in competitions against biological women.

“We have to treat trans people with all respect and conditions of inclusion”, said Ana, in an interview with the website Power360, published this Friday, the 6th. We need to give the most civil and civilizing treatment to these people.”

Ana does not deny that there is an ideological discussion and “a lot of noise” around the topic, but considers that it is necessary to be “very careful” to respect established rights and monitor the “advances that science makes around the topic”.

According to the minister, “there are parameters that are being evaluated and tested in practice”, such as transition time and hormone levels. Ana revealed that the “mission” given by President Lula is to transform sport into a mechanism that pays attention to “the most needy”.