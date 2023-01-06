Spotify wins musical time capsule to be opened in 2024

Spotify has launched a new “time capsule” function that will only be available in January 2024. The novelty, presented on Wednesday (4), will allow you to remember, a year from now, which songs marked your life in the first days of 2023.

Called “playlist in a bottle”, the streaming giant’s new feature works as a kind of message to your future self. But instead of writing something down, you’ll communicate through your favorite songs of the moment.

To enjoy the experience, you will need to make some choices among the options presented by the platform, such as defining where your playlist for the future will be saved. Bottle, jeans pocket, teddy bear, lunch box and gumball machine are the alternatives.

The feature will allow you to recall what you were listening to a year earlier.Source: Spotify/Disclosure

Next, you have to answer questions such as which song reminds you of that special person and which song you can’t help but listen to live in 2023, among others. Questions are essential to creating Spotify time capsule playlistwhich will be assembled based on your answers.

How to make

to create the Playlist for the Future on Spotify, the first step is to have the most current version of the app installed on your cell phone. After checking this detail, access the function’s page on the mobile device and select your preferred time capsule (bottle, pocket, etc.).

Soon after, answer the questions, digitally seal your musical time capsule and send it. You will be able to share a custom card from your playlist using the hashtag #PlaylistinABottle on social networks, but it will only be available for listening in January 2024, when Spotify will send a reminder.

It should be noted that Spotify music time capsule can be created until January 31st.