Stylish and stylish haircuts 2023

The new year 2023 should be the start for all women to realize all their goals. To achieve results, you need to build self-confidence. To do this, you should pay attention to your hair, make a fashionable haircut and completely update your image. In the article, we have collected the most stylish and bright hairstyles that will be at the peak of popularity in 2023.

kare without bangs

Kare is a haircut from the past, which is still praised. The modern version of the haircut is a bob without bangs, this is the recommended option for all women who want to look stylish and bright in 2023.

stylish waiter

Childish and careless haircut Garcon won the hearts of all women. The hairstyle is simple in form, but due to the technique it looks very voluminous and feminine. The main feature of garcon is that it does not require much effort and time for styling.

shining waterfall

Cascade is a haircut that can 100% renew your curls. I recommend this haircut to all women with medium to long hair. The multi-level technique ensures that the hair looks very lush and healthy. In 2023, the cascade will be called the most fashionable haircut.

new of the year bixie

New for the coming year will be a trendy bixie haircut. It happened due to the combination of a shiny bean and an elegant pixie. This is a slightly elongated haircut with the features of stylish hairstyles. Bixie is suitable for all women without exception. It will especially appeal to those who do not want to remove the length too much.

The basic shape of the bixie cut is short, usually around ear length or slightly longer, and features tapered ends to remove bulk and weight for a sleeker profile.

It has many layers (blended, graduated, shaken, short or long) to break up the style and give the fine pixie aesthetic. Like a bob, it’s tapered for volume at the top and sides and thinner at the bottom.

Bixie cut styles often include bangs of some sort. Bangs or shorter face-framing pieces in the front add texture and balance to the cut, expanding the number of ways you can style it.

The bixie cut truly is a universally flattering haircut for women with all face shapes and hair types because it is so versatile.

We’ve seen celebs like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, Ciara, and Kristen Stewart rocking this trend lately in a variety of gorgeous styles! Style big and bulky, sleek and understated, messy and tousled, or full body and waves for 90s vibes.

Play with the type and length of your bangs to make it your own – side bangs, curtain, choppy, blunt and wispy bangs all look amazing with a bixie cut.

See 20 of our favorite examples of this growing haircut trend in this guide, along with tips and things to consider before cutting your strands!

Bob

Despite all the fashionable novelties and trends, in 2023 the women’s bob haircut will again lead. Its fluffy look, chic volume and clear edge allow a woman to achieve an attractive and memorable image.

Elf

Pixie haircut is not the first rise in popularity. Many argue that its fame has almost gone out of fashion, but stylists are sure that in 2023 the pixie will be as relevant as in previous years. A short haircut is considered versatile and practical, as well as increasing confidence in your beauty.

In 2023, you can choose a haircut that best emphasizes your character and beauty. Do not deprive yourself of the opportunity in the new season to appear before everyone in a completely new and daring way.