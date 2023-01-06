Surfers mourn the death of big rider Márcio Freire

Big names in surfing paid homage to Márcio Freire, died this Thursday after suffering an accident on the descent of a giant wave in Nazaré, on the coast of Portugal.

Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina published a photo of Márcio Freire with “rest in peace, Márcio”.

Ítalo Ferreira, gold in Tokyo-2020, mourned the death of Márcio and published in his stories on Instagram: “How sad”.

What happened

Márcio Freire was surfing on the beach of Nazaré, in Portugal, when he had an accident on the way down from a wave.

The alert for the rescue was triggered at 4:16 pm (local time, which corresponds to 1:16 pm in Brasilia).

The Brazilian surfer was rescued by rescuers, but was already suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to local maritime authorities.

Márcio did not react to resuscitation maneuvers and ended up dying at the scene. The surfer’s body was taken to the Legal Medicine Institute of Leiria, according to the Portuguese press.

The Maritime Police Psychology Office was also called upon to provide support to Márcio’s family members.

According to local authorities, this is the first surf-related death on Nazaré beach. Brazilians Pedro Scooby and Maya Gabeira have already suffered serious accidents at the site, but survived.