Taliban slam Prince Harry for talking about dead in Afghanistan

The Taliban have slammed Britain’s Prince Harry after he said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as “chess pieces removed from the chessboard”.

Harry’s highly personal book, “Spare”, went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on Jan. 10. He talks about his feud with his brother William, the heir to the throne, and makes other revelations, from drug use to how he lost his virginity.

In one section, the 38-year-old prince recounts his two stints in Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007/08 and again in 2012 when he was a co-pilot gunner on Apache attack helicopters, and the number of people he killed.

“It wasn’t a statistic that made me proud, but it didn’t make me ashamed either,” Harry wrote, according to the Spanish version of the book. “When I found myself in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people.”

“It was chess pieces removed from the board, bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-led foreign ministry, was critical of the comments.

“The Western occupation of Afghanistan is truly a heinous moment in human history and Prince Harry’s comments are a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces, who murdered innocents without any accountability,” he said.

Representatives for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The launch of Harry’s book, from a family that tightly controls personal information about the royals, follows the departure of him and his American wife Meghan from royal duties in 2020 to move to the State of California and establish a new life. .

Since then, the couple have scathingly criticized the House of Windsor and the British press.