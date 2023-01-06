Taunsa CEO explains sponsorship of the street race and hopes to solve problem with Corinthians

This Wednesday, Fiel was taken by surprise to see that Taunsa, a former sponsor that is being sued for defaulting on the club, is the master sponsor of the “Circuito Corridas de Rua” in 2023.

In an interview with Sports GazetteCleidscon Cruz, CEO of the company, said that the sponsorship is “defined a long time ago, prior to the lawsuit (filed by Corinthians)very different actions”. When questioned about the process, the representative did not respond due to the contract, but he hopes “that very soon will be solved and with its clarifications“. In closing, he said that “the company values ​​the partnership and believes that sport is a great tool for inclusion”.

The “Circuito Corridas de Rua” is a series of three events that will take place in São Paulo and Recife. As the main sponsor, Taunsa bears its name in most of the event’s promotions, including the name.

Remember the Corinthians vs Taunsa case

The affair between Timão and Taunsa began on December 15, 2021, when the company was announced as the club’s new sponsor. It was on the same day that defensive midfielder Paulinho was announced as a new reinforcement for Corinthians and he said that the farmers were responsible for his return to Parque São Jorge and that they would pay part of his salary.

Turns out that never happened. In March, it was reported that Taunsa delayed payment to the People’s Team, due to a “cash flow problem”. Then, in April, the club suspended sponsorship until payments were normalized.

After months, in December Corinthians filed a lawsuit against the agribusiness company to receive the amount that, according to the document, is R$ 26,728,857.50. It was not disclosed how the debt payments are.

It is important to point out that Wesley Melo, financial director of Timão, has already made it public to say that the club has organized itself and the amounts owed by the company do not in fact affect the black and white accounts – but of course, if the debt is paid the club will benefit from the million to receive.

