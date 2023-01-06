Technicians recommend using the PS5 horizontally and generate controversy on social networks

It is not new that Sony consoles offer the option of being used both horizontally and vertically, but speaking specifically about the PS5, the most recent release of the brand, the console even comes with a base that facilitates its repositioning. Since the PS5 was launched, several discussions on the internet aim to highlight the negative points of using it vertically or horizontally, but this week, the subject is back on the agenda thanks to a post made on the Wololo.net website.

Through an article entitled “You are killing your PS5 when using it vertically due to a Sony design defect, according to experts”, the Woolo.net website is direct when talking about the supposed harm of using the console vertically. Even though Sony experts and most tech sites claim that the PS5 was designed to be used vertically and horizontally, as this does not affect its cooling, some internet posts seem to share the opinion posted by Woolo.

Ben Montana, owner of the specialized workshop ILoveMyConsole, in France, is one of those trying to alert users to the harm of using the console vertically. Through posts on social networks, the technician claims that these are not isolated problems and that the PS5 is at high risk when standing still for a long time vertically. Montana also says that both the versions without the physical media player and the version with the player are affected by the issue, although some users believe that the incidence is higher in the versions with the player due to the vibrations of the Blu-Ray drive.

In theory, the liquid metal used to cool the CPUs should be sealed and pressed hard enough not to “leak” if the console is positioned vertically, but in some cases, this seal could have moved or become damaged, causing the coolant starts to drop progressively, becoming erratic, affecting the console’s cooling capacity and possibly hitting components it shouldn’t. In these cases, using it horizontally would cause the liquid metal to remain flat and retain most of its thermal properties to help cool the PS5. Despite the reports, they seem to be a small fraction of the more than 30 million units already sold of the console. In addition, YouTuber TechRax posted a video where he drops a PS5 from a multi-story building and the liquid metal compartment is intact. As such, cases where the coolant metal seal is corrupted are extremely sporadic. Anyway, if you’re superstitious and want to avoid possible problems with the console, keep it horizontal, but Sony certainly wouldn’t recommend using it vertically if they knew it could result in defects. What position do you keep your PS5 in?

