The bad news from one of the Oscar thermometers about ‘Avatar 2’ chances

THE BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards), the biggest British film award and one of the thermometers of the oscarignored Avatar 2: The Way of the Water in the main categories, such as best film and best director, in the pre-list of nominations released this Friday, 6th. On the other hand, the German film Nothing New on the Front, from Netflix, leads the list with 15 pre-nominations. The official nominees will be announced on January 13.

Excluded from the main categories despite being a box office success, the sequel to Avatar (2009) appears in technical and secondary areas, such as best sound and special effects. In the past, the original film has received eight nominations, including best picture and director. In this year, Nothing New on the Front appears in the foreign language film, film, and adapted screenplay categories. Inisherin’s Bansheesby Martin McDonagh, can win the statuette for director, feature and debut of a British author, director or producer. aftersunby Charlotte Wells, competes, so far, in eight categories, including the main ones for best direction and film.

For your role in blonde, Ana de Armas is one of the candidates on the best actress list. Brendan Fraser, protagonist of The Whale competes in the same male category. Unlike previous years, the BAFTA will have more black and Asian actors competing: Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With SomebodyViola Davis in The Woman KingMichelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere at the Same Time and Daniel Kaluuya for No, Don’t Look!.

The lists are from the first round of BAFTA voting. The second round, which actually determines the nominations, starts today and ends on January 13, 2023.