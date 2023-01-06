The Best Film Adaptations of Jane Austen’s Novels

“Persuasion” is the new film adaptation of the novel written by Jane Austen, one of the most influential authors in history. The Netflix film stars Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis and divided opinions for not portraying a protagonist as faithful to the original work.

In all, the writer has published seven books, which have become classics of English literature and have been adapted for TV and cinema. Check out the readers’ favorite movies:

“Pride and Prejudice” (2005)

Directed by Joe Wright, the film tells the story of Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley), who lives with her mother, father and sisters in the countryside in England. As one of the eldest daughters, she faces increasing pressure from her family to marry, but she only wants to walk down the aisle out of love. When Elizabeth is introduced to the handsome and wealthy Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), tempers jeopardize the obvious chemistry between the two.

“Sense and Sensibility” (1995)

With Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant, Ang Lee’s film is a favorite. The film shows Elinor Dashwood’s family going through a financial crisis after her father’s death. Destitute, they move to a cottage in Devonshire and Elinor’s sister, Marianne, is torn between the handsome John Willoughby and an older colonel, Brandon. Meanwhile, Elinor’s romantic hopes for Edward Ferrars are dashed due to his engagement.

“Palace of Illusions” (1999)

Even though it doesn’t have the most faithful of adaptations, Patricia Rozema’s film shows Fanny’s life after being sent to live in Mansfield Park, the property of Sir Thomas, her aunt’s wealthy and noble husband. She grows up on the spot, becomes a smart young woman, a writer, and at one point, she falls in love too.

“Mansfield Park” (2007)

Like “Palace of Illusions”, “Mansfield Park” was also turned into a British television movie. This version features Billie Piper, Michelle Ryan, Joseph Morgan and Blake Ritson in the cast.

“Northanger Abbey” (2007)

The story follows the arrival of Catherine Morland (Felicity Jones) in Bath for the season, when she is invited to the prestigious Northanger Abbey, where she meets the love of her life.

“Emma” (2020)

With Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist, Autum Wilde’s version follows the beautiful, smart and rich, Emma Woodhouse, a restless queen bee in her small hometown. Bored, she has fun trying to pair up in her social cycle until she finds the love she always believed was missing from her life.

“Emma” (1996)

The 1996 version counts Gwyneth Paltrow in the role of Emma and also shows the protagonist working on her new project, Harriet Smith, an unpretentious debutante.