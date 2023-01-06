The diet “nightmare” a star had to do for the movie

The Twilight movie saga, which adapts the books written by Stephenie Meyer, is much loved by fans around the world. Stars like Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart gained more notoriety from the movies.

The first film, released in 2008, received mixed reviews but became a huge box office success, grossing over $407 million worldwide.

Later, the franchise expanded, and in all it has five films. The last two were divided into two parts, with the subtitle Breaking Dawn. The saga ended in 2012.

“Student Bella Swan meets Edward Cullen, a handsome but mysterious teenager. Edward is a vampire, whose family doesn’t drink blood, and Bella, far from being scared, becomes embroiled in a dangerous romance with her immortal soulmate.”

In addition to Pattinson, the new Batman, Lautner and Stewart, the cast also includes Nikki Reed, Anna Kendrick, Ahsley Greene, among other well-known names.

a necessary sacrifice

Taylor Lautner, who played Jacob in the franchise, has complicated romantic tension with Bella. The big problem is that all of his relatives are werewolves, and Edward, a vampire, almost always disagrees with Jacob.

In an interview with Yahoo, the actor commented that it was a nightmare to carry out the strict diet requested by the production of the first feature film.

He revealed that he was 16 at the time, and to maintain his role, he had to gain 35 kilos of muscle, in addition to keeping his diet up to date with good food.

“For this small role that I played when I was 16, I weighed 140 kilos and had to gain 35 kilos of muscle to maintain my role,” said the actor.

Lautner detailed a little what he ate, and how much he needed to consume. In all, he was supposed to consume 5,000 calories a day to maintain his weight, and he ate raw sweet potatoes with protein shakes.

“This was an absolute nightmare in the diet compartment: raw sweet potatoes, turkey patties and protein shakes that were essentially just slush. That was hard. I had to consume at least 5,000 calories a day to maintain the weight I was at,” reveals Lautner.

The work was evidently worth it, but the star’s comment states that the experience wasn’t all that positive. He didn’t reveal if he had any help from the studio, but it’s likely he worked with a personal trailer and a nutritionist at the time.

Like Lautner, Pattinson detailed his struggles getting into shape as Edward Cullen, although he admitted it was impossible to compete with his co-star.

