The gap between Xbox and PlayStation will narrow significantly in 2023, according to analysts

Every year, industry watchers at GamesIndustry.biz announce their predictions for the new year in the video game industry and take stock of the previous year. This time it was no different and we’re going to bring you what they’re talking about.

Among GI’s trusted watchers is Karol Severin, senior analyst and vice president of data at Midia Research. He shared his prediction for the Xbox in 2023.

According to Severin, Microsoft scores with the Xbox with its efforts to be cross-platform and hardware agnostic. Furthermore, there is a good relationship price-performance, which means that consumers do not have to spend large sums of money. This refers to Xbox Series S as an entry into the current generation, including Ray Tracing and the Xbox Game Pass offering.

Microsoft is therefore positioning itself better than the PlayStation in the recession environment. As a result, Xbox will significantly close the gap in console ownership and usage this year.

“The unfavorable macroeconomic climate aligns well with Xbox’s independent hardware and cross-platform efforts, as well as its focus on delivering value for money and lessening the need for consumers to spend large sums all at once. The combination of these factors means that Xbox is better positioned to thrive in a recessionary environment than PlayStation. As a result, Xbox will significantly close the gap in console ownership and usage in 2023.”

Other industry forecasts can be read here.

Source