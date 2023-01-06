The Golden Compass was once censored by the Catholic Church

THE HBO adapted the story of the trilogy Borders of the Universein Philip Pullmanthrough the series His Dark Materials. There are three seasons in all, and each one is a version of The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife and the amber spyglass.

The books tell a story that takes place across many universes and deals with some topics that are considered taboo, especially by the church. Briefly, a man wants to destroy the highest authority and free mortals from his dominion.

Because of this, the books feature references to gods, angels, an oppressive view of the church, as well as magic and mysticism. All under the vision and imagination of Philip Pullman. And this caused some discomfort in the Catholic Church.

The book The Golden Compass, from 1995, was censored by the church. In the United States and Canada, several dioceses removed books from libraries.

In Borders of the Universe there is its own version of the church, the Magisterium. As in real life, members of the Magisterium serve only one god, and forbid people from obtaining knowledge beyond what they deem necessary, as well as being questioned.

when the movie The Golden Compass premiered in 2007, there was an attempted boycott by some members of the Catholic church. They claimed that both the film and the book would attract children to Pullman’s beliefs, that he is an atheist, among other accusations.

A Vatican newspaper celebrated the low box office of The Golden Compassand dubbed the film “anti-Christmas” as it was released in late November 2007.

About the film The Golden Compass

The Golden Compass directed by Chris Weitz, the cast includes Dakota Blue Richards, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Sam Elliott, Freddie Highmore and Ian McKellen. And it took in just $372.2 million at the box office.

The film told how Lyra Belacqua got a coveted compass capable of answering any question. She also learns that she is a prophesied child who can save the universe. She embarks on a journey to discover what Dust is and to prevent her father from destroying the Authority.

About His Dark Materials

The first season of His Dark Materials – Borders of the Universe premiered in November 2019, and covered the events of the first book, as well as the film.

Consequently, the second and third seasons respectively cover the events of The Subtle Knife and the amber spyglass.

Among the actors are Daphne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Keen, Ariyon Bakare and Anne-Marie Duff.

The third season of His Dark Materials is currently airing on HBO, and episodes are also available on HBO Max.

