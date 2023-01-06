The Idea of ​​You: Behind-the-scenes footage with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine released

THE Prime Video released on Wednesday night (04) the first behind-the-scenes images of The Idea of ​​You. The romantic comedy has no forecast to debut on the streaming platform, the new feature will be starring Anne Hathaway (Armageddon Time) and Nicholas Galitzine (continence of love).

+ Marvel: Check out the films and series that will be released in Phase 5 of the MCU

The Idea of ​​You is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Leethe novel is a fanfic inspired by the British singer Harry Styles. The plot of the romantic comedy Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother who takes her 15-year-old daughter to Coachella after her ex-husband, Dan, cancels the trip. During the trip, Sophie meets Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), a 24-year-old who is the lead singer of the most famous boy band of the moment, August Moon.

The new romantic comedy Prime Video began filming recently and the streaming platform released the first two behind-the-scenes images of The Idea of ​​You. Check out the images:

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine behind the scenes of The Idea of ​​You. (Photo: Playback/Prime Video)

When was The Idea of ​​You announced?

The new romantic comedy Prime Video was announced at the end of August 2022 by the streaming platform. In addition to disclosing that Hathaway and Galitzine will be the protagonists of The Idea of ​​Youthe platform also confirmed that Michael Showalter (Spoiler Alert) would direct the romantic comedy and which script would be signed by Jennifer Westfeldt (The First Lady).

Learn more about Series and Films:

+ Foundation: Apple TV+ announces season two premiere date and teaser; check out

+ Pearl: Slasher starring Mia Goth has a premiere date announced

+ Westworld: James Marsden wants the series to be saved and have a fifth season