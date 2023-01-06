The Invisible Man | Sequel Could Happen With James Wan Involvement

The invisible manacclaimed thriller, could win a sequel very soon, and with the involvement of the director James Wan.

The revelation came through a joint interview by Wan and Jason Blum to the THRwhere the two filmmakers spoke of the possible merger between Blumhouse, Blum’s production company, and Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Asked about the possibility of carrying out a The Invisible Womansequence that the film of Leigh Whannell seemed to have pointed out in its 2019 release, Blum responded:

“If our dreams come true and our companies work together, maybe James can help me solve this problem.” The statement was snatched away by Wan: “I would be very happy with that”.

‘The invisible man‘ has direction of Leigh Whannell (Upgrade), and has Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the titular role, in addition to Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid.

The invisible man is already available on Netflix.

Read our film review.

