With two other researchers, the Italian Giorgio Parisi received the Nobel Prize of Physics 2021 for their contribution to the task of making complex systems (such as our planet’s chaotic atmosphere) more predictable with mathematics. Parisi’s work has a handful of practical applications, ranging from meteorology to machine learning. And now he decided to show up in cooking.

The professor at Sapienza Università di Roma (Italy) shared some tips on his Facebook account on how to cook pasta to perfection. Here is the laureate’s suggestion: turn off the heat halfway through cooking the pasta – or leave it very low, after the water starts to boil – and cover the pan, so that the residual heat can handle the job. What he certainly didn’t expect was that the mere publication would raise a controversy.

Michelin-starred Italian chef Antonello Colonna said that the method makes the dough rubbery. Another chef, Luigi Pomata, said adopting such an approach “would be a disaster”: “Let’s leave the kitchen to the chefs while the physicists run experiments in their labs.” And so began an internet debate.

Giorgio’s recipe appeared around the time that Russia’s state-owned natural gas supplier, Gazprom, announced that its pipeline that supplies gas to much of Europe would remain closed indefinitely. The physicist’s idea was just to show a way to reduce gas consumption in cooking the Italian dish in the midst of the energy crisis.

But all of a sudden, there were chefs, scientists, and people like you and me arguing about the best (and most economical) way to prepare pasta. That’s when researchers from Nottingham Trent University (England) took the dough to the laboratory – and tested different methods of preparation.

They took the standard method of cooking as a basis, which consists in immersing 100 g of pasta in 1 liter of boiling water for ten to twelve minutes. Then they calculated how much energy was spent in each step of the process. 60% of the total goes to boiling the pasta in water for ten minutes, while 35% consists of boiling the water before the pasta comes into play. A smaller portion, 5% of the total energy, leaves at the beginning of everything, while heating the pan.

With these parameters in hand, they were able to define which methods could save more gas in certain steps. Parisi’s suggestion, they found, actually has a significant impact on the total cost of cooking, as it optimizes the boiling step – the champion in terms of energy expenditure. The Nobel Prize in Physics cuts its total cost by at least half.

Another significant reduction that the researchers found – and which, from their perspective, does not compromise the final result – is leaving the dry pasta to soak for two hours. This would be a way to optimize the rehydration process, parallel to heating, in which water penetrates the dough when we put it in the pan.

With so many tests, they also discovered what goes wrong. Reducing the cooking water to one-third of the recommended range does not make satisfactory pasta – but reducing it by half does. They also tried (and contraindicated) the use of microwaves. It would be a mortal sin for Italian chefs.

Is that you? Do you have a secret for making pasta like Giorgio Parisi?

