The premieres of the week

Thursday is movie premiere day. Highlight for the debut of Broker – Intermediariesby filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu, a human and family story that had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and won Song Kang-Ho (parasites) the Best Actor Award.

Broker – Intermediaries

By Kore-Eda Hirokazu, featuring Song Kang-ho, Dong-won Gang, Doona Bae

SOUTH KOREA, 2022, 129 min. , M/12

A young woman abandons her baby in a Baby Box created by an institution for this purpose. Two men illegally take the baby in order to find him a home. When the repentant mother returns to rescue him, she is confronted by the two individuals who tell her what they have done and what their intentions are. The three leave in search of a family for the child.

The Night Passengers

By Mikhaël Hers, with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon Richter, Noée Abita

FRA, 2022, 111 min., M/14

Paris, 1980s, Elisabeth, mother of two teenagers, is abandoned by her husband. To support the family, she finds a job on a night radio show where she meets a young woman who she ends up protecting. This friendship brings new joy to Elisabeth’s family.

The Inheritance

By Dean Craig, with Toni Collette, Anna Faris, David Duchovny

UNITED KINGDOM, 2022, 90 min., M/14

Macey and Savanna may not have much, but they have the perfect plan. With a dilapidated cafe on the verge of extinction and lives going nowhere, the two sisters conspire to win over Aunt Hilda, the arrogant and cantankerous matriarch of the family. Suffering from a terminal illness, Macey and Savanna hope to become beneficiaries of the inheritance. However, the sisters soon discover that they weren’t the only relatives to have the same idea.

Maigret and the Dead Girl

By Patrice Leconte, with Gérard Depardieu, Jade Labeste, Mélanie Bernier

BEL/FRA, 2022, 89 min., M/12

Maigret investigates the death of a girl. Nothing allows us to identify her, nobody seems to know her or remember her. During the investigation he meets a young delinquent who strangely resembles the victim, awakening in him the memory of another, older disappearance that left deep marks on him. Based on the novel by Georges Simenon.

fairytale

By Aleksandr Sokurov, with (voices) Alexander Sagabashi, Vakhtang Kuchava, Fabio Mastrangelo

IT/EN/RU/AL, 2022, 78 min., M/12

Film about a fictional event that takes place during World War II and which features Stalin, Churchill, Mussolini and Hitler. The film uses fictional material and archival footage to build the narrative.

The Other Face of Evil

By Taneli Mustonen, with Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten

FIN, 2022, 109 min., M/16

Following a tragic accident that robs the life of one of their twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway across the world with their surviving son, hoping to build a new life. What starts out as a stint of recovery in the quiet Scandinavian countryside quickly takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the painful truth about her son and confronts the evil forces that seek to take him over.

in the wrong place

By Mike Burns, featuring Bruce Willis, Ashley Greene, Michael Sirow

USA, 2022, 96 min., M/14

A meth cook hunts down a village’s former chief of police to silence him before he testifies against his family, only to find himself confronted with much more than he bargained for.