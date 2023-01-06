The real reason for Neymar’s problems at PSG is discovered, and it involves the star’s mother

Neymar

January 06, 2023 · 09:30 am

THE world Cup ended but the criticism of the performance of Neymar are far from over, the Brazilian ace has again suffered an avalanche of comments after being spotted at a party on the eve of the wake of Skin. the star of Brazilian Team did not attend the ceremony dedicated to the King of Football, stating that the PSG had banned his travel, something denied by the French club.

Now, everything is pointing to a rapprochement between Tiago Ramos and Nadine Goncalves. The former participant of A Fazenda spent New Year’s Eve at his mother’s house Neymarin Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, according to the Extra Newspaper. The two experienced a troubled relationship in 2020. Tiago is 5 years younger than Neymarand the first relationship between the model and her mother was not well received by the star.

Tiago shared a photo of Réveillon, and the rug that appears in the image is the same as seen in another publication by Nadine in your house. Since they ended Tiago has been trying to resume dating, which was marked by comings and goings, in addition to confusion. In one of them, the influencer ended up in the hospital after punching a glass wall. In another, he appeared upset on the networks, claiming to have been stabbed in the street when he left shaken after a fight during a trip with Nadine.

Difficult relationship with Neymar

Neymar never approved of the relationship between mother and Tiago, and during the first courtship, rumors emerged that the star had blocked his mother’s cards in an attempt to force the breakup. The breakup happened after the press discovered that Tiago had already been involved with men, and supposedly had hidden it from her mother. Neymar. Upon finding out, Nadine threw him out of the house and ended the ‘flashdating’.