The scientific missions and innovations planned for 2023

The year 2022 that ended was marked by the incredible achievements achieved by the new James Webb telescope, inaugurating hitherto incalculable chapters for Astronomy and science in general. The year that begins, however, despite its still few days, promises important scientific advances – bringing new technologies, capable of transforming or even solving major health dilemmas, as well as reaching (or reconquering) great destinations scattered throughout space.

If every new year brings with it the expectation of major improvements, novelties and solutions, 2023 will be no different: there are many missions, innovations and scientific novelties planned for the period. Thus, to welcome the new year, we have selected five advances planned for the period.

new vaccines

Since 2021, with the emergence of the first immunizers against Covid-19 and the success of applications, the importance of vaccines has gained greater prominence among the scientific community. For 2023, the first human trials of vaccines against malaria, tuberculosis and genital herpes are expected, as well as new and better vaccines against Sars-Cov-2 – including nasal spray – and new tests for the development of immunizers against HIV , cystic fibrosis and cancer, among others.

Starship rocket

After going around the Moon without a crew and returning to Earth at the end of the year, NASA’s Artemis program will continue with its efforts for the manned return to the satellite, scheduled for 2025. The biggest step of the year will be the launch of the Starship: with 120 meters and strength to become the most powerful vehicle ever built, the Spacex rocket will be part of the Artemis 3 mission, which will land humans on the Moon again – and its first takeoff is scheduled to take place in 2023.

space observation

After the incredible first records made by James Webb last year, space observation technology will gain new and important tools in 2023 – such as the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, in Chile, which will bring the largest digital camera in the world, with 3, 2 gigapixels capable of recording the entire sky as seen from the southern hemisphere in three nights. Another novelty is the Euclid space telescope, which will be launched by the European Space Agency to record space orbiting the Sun for the next few years.

Onkalo nuclear depot

Entitled Onkalo, the world’s first underground geological nuclear deposit is scheduled to be opened in 2023 in the municipality of Eurajoki, in the province of Western Finland. Construction began in 2015, and the forecast is that the facilities will actually start operating in 2025: with 420 meters deep, the forecast is that the site will remain under construction until 2120, to complete a network of 5,500 meters spread across more than 100 underground tunnels capable of safely storing all of the country’s nuclear waste for the next 100,000 years.

Alzheimer’s drugs

The drug Lecanemab was announced in November as one of the most important advances in treatments against Alzheimer’s, being potentially able to delay the destruction of the brain affected by the disease. The approval of the use, intended for the initial stages of the disease, will be evaluated at the beginning of the year: another new drug, called blarcamesine, has been shown to be able to improve the stability of neurons, and will advance with new tests for 2023.