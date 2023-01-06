These are the main technological trends for the HR sector

The Human Resources sector is certainly one of the most important management points of a company, as it takes care of employees and the dynamics of the work. Therefore, it is an area that is constantly improving to obtain better results, such as, for example, with these new technologies in the HR sector.

Read more: The use of technologies in educational institutions

What should change in HR?

In general, the demands of the Human Resources sector will remain the same, such as taking care of working hours, scales, benefits, payroll, training, as well as recruitment and selection. However, this area will certainly have to undergo a makeover to meet the changes in the way of working.

For example, one of HR’s biggest challenges will be taking care of the point for remote workers, which is a work trend that is here to stay, as well as taking care of wellness issues for these workers who are in the distance format. For these cases, it is expected that Metaverso and other virtual reality platforms can help.

The use of AI in HR

Another trend that is here to stay is the use of Artificial Intelligence to help optimize HR processes, starting with profiling workers for a possible vacancy and even intelligent recruitment and selection, with AI analysis to see which of the candidates best fit the vacancy.

In addition, it is expected that Artificial Intelligence will also be able to optimize the sector’s bureaucratic processes. For example, with the help of data science and AI, it becomes possible to automate data sheets regarding payments, vacation scheduling, benefits delivery and much more.

In this case, the idea is to combine indispensable human work with the advancement of technology to boost the capacity of this sector. At least that’s what several companies have successfully done in recent years! Thus, the expectation is that in the future, these technologies will consolidate within the sector.