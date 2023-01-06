These films and series are good options for those who want to undertake

Check out five films and series that can inspire people interested in undertaking and succeeding with their own business

Did you know that in 2020 there was a 75% growth in the rate of people wanting to open a business, but who still haven’t taken the project off paper? Undertaking is not always easy and requires planning, time, patience and, above all, money. After all, this is a new chapter that deserves to be thought and rethought.

Fortunately, in this digital age, it is much easier to find films and series that are good options for those who want to undertake. By the way, it is better to point out that these are contents that can inspire and motivate that potential entrepreneur. That’s because they bring stories of struggle, perseverance and conquest. So check out 5 suggestions below.

Series for Entrepreneurs

The Life and Story of Madam CJ Walker: the miniseries, available on Netflix, tells the life story of Sarah Breedlove, the entrepreneur classified as the first self made woman in the United States. She was a laundress and sold hair products to the African-American public, becoming the 1st woman millionaire in the country;

Girl Boss: Found on Netflix, the series tells the story of bankrupt Sophia Amoruso, played by actress Britt Robertson. The woman had no money, so she decided to pick up old clothes from bazaars to sell them as vintage on eBay. It is worth remembering that Brazil is one of the countries with the highest number of female entrepreneurs;

Super Pumped – The battle for Uber: the series (which can be found on Paramount+) focuses on the emergence of Uber, showing the relationship of the company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, with angel investor and mentor Bill Gurley. The plot also brings the controversies and challenges faced by the executive.

Films for Entrepreneurs

Jobs: the film, available on Netflix, tells the story of one of the greatest executives in the world, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. In addition, the film shows how the man distanced himself from close people while walking towards success;

Mike: All or nothing: this film is based on the book by journalist Malu Gaspar and tells the life of former billionaire Eike Batista during the creation of the oil company OGX. The feature, which can be found on Netflix, brings the rise and fall of the empire of the man who once had a fortune valued at R$ 158.7 billion in 2012.

