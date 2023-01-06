Thief looking to retire falls in love with the hostage he took during a bank robbery in a film with Ben Affleck

Dangerous attraction is a film released in 2010, of the police thriller genre, written, directed and starring ben affleckbased on the novel by Chuck Hogan called Prince of Thieves.

Doug MacRay (ben affleck) is very good at the art of planning robberies and leads a group of bank robbers who always get away with it, despite FBI investigations.

One day, while carrying out a robbery, his partner Jem (Jeremy Renner) takes a hostage, just in case. She is Claire Keesey (rebecca hall), assistant manager of the robbed bank, is released near the beach some time later.

The fact traumatizes Claire, leaving her with sequels. The problem is that Jem discovers that Claire lives just four blocks from the pack, becoming a threat to the group.

Doug is left in charge of watching her but, after an occasional conversation in the laundry room, starts a relationship with her.

Dangerous attraction is available on HBO Max.

Dangerous attraction is acclaimed by professional critics. With a score of 94% based on 212 reviews, Rotten Tomatoes reached the consensus:

“Tense, intelligently written and with a wonderful cast, Dangerous attraction proves that Ben Affleck has rediscovered his muse – and that he is a director to be reckoned with.”

See the trailer: