“This can not happen”; Xodó from Santos fans can leave for free and Falcão is charged on the web

Admin 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

saints

Player has already caught the attention of Odair Hellmann and could be an asset for Peixe for the season

Rafael Leitão

Per Rafael Leitão

Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
Rafael Leitão

Last Wednesday (4), Santos faced São Raimundo for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup and beat São Raimundo by 3-1. The victory was the result of a remarkable performance by Meninos da Vila, however, a name stood out, right-back Cadu. The 20-year-old has a long history at the youth team at Peixe, but his situation worries the fans of Santástico.

Cadu has been at Santos for a decade, as he joined the club at the age of 10. Absolute holder of Sub-20 Santástico, the full-back has a contract until September 29, 2023, however, if Peixe does not expedite the renewal until March, he runs the risk of seeing Menino da Vila sign a pre-contract with any team and leave to Vila Belmiro for free. The information is from the portal A Tribuna.

Menino da Vila has already been promoted to the main team, so much so that, before joining the Copinha squad, he was present in the pre-season led by coach Odair Hellmann. Due to the São Paulo Cup, Cadu did not go with the group to Atibaia, where the last adjustments take place before Peixe starts his journey in Paulistão, on January 14, against Mirassol, in Vila.

Peixe needs to be aware of Cadu’s situation, as unlike the first renewal, set in 2021. In such a case, an automatic trigger for the base. Now, with the end of the primordial agreement, the contract must be signed, since, if there is no agreement in the six months before the end of the current contract, Santos loses priority.

Download the Bolavip app and follow all the information about your favorite team in real timehttps://bit.ly/BV-app22

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“Let’s evaluate”; Paulo Caleffi is excited about Suárez and aims to hire Neymar’s ‘partner’ in 2024

Guild Manager stated that the player’s numbers in the coming seasons will be decisive to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved