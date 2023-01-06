“This can not happen”; Xodó from Santos fans can leave for free and Falcão is charged on the web

Player has already caught the attention of Odair Hellmann and could be an asset for Peixe for the season

Last Wednesday (4), Santos faced São Raimundo for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup and beat São Raimundo by 3-1. The victory was the result of a remarkable performance by Meninos da Vila, however, a name stood out, right-back Cadu. The 20-year-old has a long history at the youth team at Peixe, but his situation worries the fans of Santástico.

Cadu has been at Santos for a decade, as he joined the club at the age of 10. Absolute holder of Sub-20 Santástico, the full-back has a contract until September 29, 2023, however, if Peixe does not expedite the renewal until March, he runs the risk of seeing Menino da Vila sign a pre-contract with any team and leave to Vila Belmiro for free. The information is from the portal A Tribuna.

Menino da Vila has already been promoted to the main team, so much so that, before joining the Copinha squad, he was present in the pre-season led by coach Odair Hellmann. Due to the São Paulo Cup, Cadu did not go with the group to Atibaia, where the last adjustments take place before Peixe starts his journey in Paulistão, on January 14, against Mirassol, in Vila.

Peixe needs to be aware of Cadu’s situation, as unlike the first renewal, set in 2021. In such a case, an automatic trigger for the base. Now, with the end of the primordial agreement, the contract must be signed, since, if there is no agreement in the six months before the end of the current contract, Santos loses priority.