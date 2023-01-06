This is the best way to find a conversation on WhatsApp

Due to the busyness that people enjoy these days, handling all the messages that enter their WhatsApp does not seem to be a very easy task to accomplish. Therefore, there are many times when messages are sent that end up going unnoticed.

However, some have a value of greater importance, and may harm the work of one of the individuals. Thus, having access to a feature that finds unread conversations is essential. That’s exactly what happens in conversation filter unread.

The feature has the ability to help anyone find conversations that have not had their last responses viewed. And best of all, this feature can be used on both Android and iOS phones and computers.

This great mechanism makes life a little easier for those who work today. And, to start applying this resource, it is necessary that the step by step, described below, is followed correctly. Check out!

Applying filter on iOS

Those who have Apple devices (iOS) should take the following actions:

Go to WhatsApp;

Conversation list;

Slide your finger down, and then you will find a search bar;

Tap the filter icon;

Now, to deactivate the filter, click on the icon again.

Applying Filter on Android

From now on, the walkthrough is for those who have the Android system.

Enter WhatsApp;

Go to the search bar;

Then select the “Unread” option;

To deactivate the filter, click on “X” or “Back”.

Applying filter on WhatsApp Web

Follow the following steps:

Go to WhatsApp Web;

Click on the icon located on the right side of the search bar;

If you wish to deactivate, click on the icon once more.

Ready! Now, just enjoy the new tool.