Three unreleased series that promise to shake streaming in 2023

The year 2023 promises great premieres on streaming platforms. Among the highlights are new seasons of popular productions, such as The Mandalorian, you, Succession and The Witcher. But viewers will also receive new series that promise to gain space in the agenda of new fans. Check out:

The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix)

When: January 4th

The long-awaited adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s book opens in the first week of the year, with a story that contrasts the beauties and inequalities of Naples. Set in the Italian city in the 1990s, the plot accompanies a teenager who grew up in the wealthy area of ​​the city and resumes contact with her aunt, hated by her parents, who lives in the poor part. She wants to understand her own roots, but ends up triggering a series of family conflicts.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

When: January 15th

Adapted from the famous video game of the same name, the series is one of HBO’s big bets for 2023. The plot takes place 20 years after civilization is destroyed by a fungus that turns people into a kind of zombie. In the post-apocalyptic scenario, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to take 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from one coast to another in the United States. The adaptation has Craig Mazinresponsible for the award-winning miniseries Chernobylas showrunner.

Secret Invasion (Disney+)

When: first half of 2023

Still without a set release date, the series is one of Marvel’s big bets for next year. The plot, inspired by the comics, is set 20 years after Captain Marvel, and is centered on the figure of Talos (Ben Mandelsohn), a skrull who cannot change shape. The story will also bring back Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as SHIELD agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.