TIM now has cell phone signal in all Brazilian municipalities

It is not news that the purchase of Oi Móvel helped to TIM in many respects. One of them was the coverage of the signal across the country. Now, TIM has a 100% cellular signal in all Brazilian municipalities, which is a huge advantage over other operators, due to the great advantage for users. Learn more throughout the article.

Positive news may increase search for the operator

Tim surprised everyone this Wednesday, the 4th, by announcing that the cell phone signal is available in all municipalities in Brazil. With the purchase of Oi Móvel, TIM became the only operator serving all 5,570 Brazilian cities, most of which use 4G technology.

It is worth mentioning that having coverage in Brazilian municipalities does not mean having Tim’s cellular signal. If you don’t know, Anatel says that a municipality is served when at least 80% of the area has coverage and people manage to connect to the operator.

This is quite an achievement, as Tim says it managed to advance in the installations of its own sites (antennas) and signed its sharing agreements with other operators. In other regions, the bet was placed on stations that are powered by solar energy and satellite connectivity.

Of course, this achievement came after the purchase of Oi Móvel, which was extremely important to reach the brand. The merger brought the operation to 264 cities where it did not yet operate, while TIM had an average of 15 million lines in 29 area codes.

TIM promises 4G in cities by the end of the year

4G is currently available in 5,268 cities. However, TIM has the objective of taking the fourth generation signal to all municipalities in Brazil by the end of the year.

Part of this brand has already achieved its objective in some Brazilian states, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. If we take into account the competition, at the moment Tim is the operator that has the largest number of cities that have 4G.

According to data for the month of November 2022 by Portal Teleco, operator Vivo has a fourth generation signal in 4,634 municipalities. Claro’s operator, on the other hand, appears distant with coverage for only 3,403 cities.

When it comes to mobile station 4G, Vivo enters the front and leads with 29.6 thousand antennas, but TIM already has 27.4 thousand. Claro is again in third place, with 22.1 thousand towers.