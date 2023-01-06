TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in 2022 on TudoCelular

The year 2022 featured important launches by multinational companies such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Redmi, Apple, etc. that innovated with the announcement of versatile cell phones in different categories, reaching both the entry segment and the flagship lines with emphasis on hardware and construction.

As is traditionally the case in AllCellularin the first week of January we listed the ten most popular cell phones among Internet users between January and December of the previous year, in this case 2022. This time, the list includes entry-level and intermediate models ranging from the Galaxy A12 to the Motorola Moto G60 with the most varied specifications.