TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in December 2022 on TudoCelular

With the end of a year full of interesting launches in the smartphone market, we enter a new cycle with great expectations for 2023. The time has come to check out the most searched models on TudoCelular in December 2022 — a month marked by the festivities that it promotes the interest of Brazilian consumers in new products.

Last month’s ranking continues with a strong presence of Samsung, which signs 5 of the 10 most searched cell phones in our base, but the leadership still belongs to the Redmi Note 11, which occupies the title of most searched model for the 8th consecutive month. For the first time, the Motorola Edge 30 appears in our ranking, in 10th place.

It should be remembered that the list of most searched cell phones is formulated with statistics from our own database, therefore, it is not based on the preference of our editors. Without further ado, starting at least up to the most sought after, check out the list of most sought after smartphones in December 2022 on TudoCelular.