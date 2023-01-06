Tortuous emancipation is portrayed in Emily, a feature film about literary production

posted on 06/01/2023 07:32



In the film Emily, Emma Mackey plays the protagonist – (credit: Wmix Distribuidora/Disclosure)

Review // emily ###

Actress of Palace of Illusions, and series like Madame Bovary (based on the libertarian text by Gustave Flaubert), Frances O’Connor makes her directorial debut with this classic feature, set in the 19th century. Considered the best director at the Stockholm Festival (Sweden), O’Connor advances on a real theme that crosses the daily life of the Brontë family, famous in the English village of Thornton.

As the title of the film conveys, she is not the author of the classic jane eyreCharlotte who focuses attention, nor Anne, also a writer, but, yes, Emily, none other than the creator of the emblematic Wuthering Heights. On the big screen, she gets a restrained interpretation of Emma Mackey (from the series Sex Education).

Along the lines of Joe Wright’s feature films, who was in charge of Pride and Prejudice (starring Keira Knightley), Emily goes through the romantic ideals of the protagonist, who becomes fixated on William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), an outsider in the parish commanded by Patrick, father of the talented Brontë sisters.

The disappointment in love and the limits imposed on women (at the time) help to consecrate the label of “strange” associated with Emily, willing to demarcate advances in society. Next to the problematic brother Branwell (Fionn Whitehead, from Dunkirk), Emily has fun, but also pays a certain price for the conquest of freedoms. Portraying a mental whirlwind of the writer, the director manages to give an idea of ​​the pain and determination linked to Emily.