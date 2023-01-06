Understand how Pelé’s body was conserved for five days before burial

Pelé was buried at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, in Santos, last Tuesday, five days after his death. To keep the King’s body preserved during all this time, thanatopraxy was used, a method that has already been applied to the body of Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Benedict XVI, who died on December 31.

The technique consists of repairing and conserving organic matter after death. This allows the body to be transported over long distances or even the funeral to be extended, which gives distant family members the opportunity to participate, for example, as explained by Nelson Pereira Neto, strategic director of the funeral service of Grupo Bom Pastor, which partners with the Memorial.

“This is a minimally invasive method, which respects the integrity of the body, in which a formaldehyde-based liquid is injected into a vein,” he said.

The former player’s body was still veiled for 24 hours, a period in which he received the affection of more than 250,000 people, authorities, friends and family.

In tanatopraxia, the professional uses equipment that makes the liquid circulate through the body. Then another device is used to aspirate a portion of the fluid and blood. The fractions that remain remain in the body. In addition to conservation, the technique aims to prevent the spread of contagious diseases and diseases.

Despite having a similar concept to embalming, the procedures differ. Thanatopraxy, for example, does not require the removal of all organs, as in the other method.

Thanatopraxy was created in the 19th century, during the Civil War, in the United States, with the aim of transporting the bodies of dead soldiers. She improved and arrived in Brazil in 1993.

“Some aspects are considered before carrying out the procedure, such as weight, cause of death and the desired time of conservation. Through it, we manage to give an appearance of calm and sleepiness to the deceased. This helps to comfort the family in their suffering for the loss of the loved one, which is the main objective of the technique”, said Neto, who was one of the professionals who performed thanatopraxy on Pelé.

After confirming the death of the King, on December 29, the medical team went to Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, to perform the procedure. The Santos idol also underwent necro-makeup, which helps to give an appearance close to when he was alive. Afterwards, the body was covered with sheets and placed in a climate-controlled room until the time of transport, which took place early on Monday.

