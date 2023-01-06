Unmasked! Man arrested after pretending to be in the military for 4 years to win over women

A man has been arrested in China after pretending to be an army officer for four years to try to woo women. He was unmasked as he headed to a medical center to perform a Covid-19 test, dressed in the uniform.

Zhu, as identified by local media, started pretending to be a high-ranking official after he found a very realistic colonel’s uniform in 2018 at an online store. In addition to the characterization, he used a false document, all to win over women, who are apparently attracted to the military.





According to him, the object was achieved — in addition, the uniform guaranteed several improvements in life, which he did not detail, and also several new opportunities in society because of the title.

After suspecting Covid-19, he decided to get tested. But, at the hospital, the staff carried out a document check and discovered that there was no one with his name in the indicated position.

After the police were called, Zhu was arrested in late December, and now faces charges of pretending to be a military officer, a serious crime in the country.



READ ALSO: Man fakes his own kidnapping because he didn’t want to work



