Unseen image shows Cillian Murphy in vibrant colors

An unpublished image of Oppenheimer was revealed by USA Today, bringing Cillian Murphy in vibrant color in Christopher Nolan’s film, which will have some moments in black and white. Check out:

Playback/Universal Pictures

Read more about Oppenheimer

Due to the huge controversy surrounding the theatrical release of Tenet, Nolan decided to end his long collaboration with Warner Bros.and Universal Pictures won the race against other studios by meeting some important requirements.

The director asked for a budget of US$ 100 million (showing that the scale will be smaller compared to previous works), full creative control, 20% of the box office and a period of six weeks where Universal cannot release any other production in theaters.

In this third, it’s something that helps to lessen the competition and generate a greater profit for the director personally, as well as for Universal.

In addition, it has already been confirmed that the film will be showing between 90 and 120 days, without the possibility of reaching any streaming platform or purchase and rent.

What is this movie about?

Oppenheimer will tell the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, heading up the research and development of the atomic bomb that ended World War II, under what was secretly called the Manhattan Project. .

The main cast has Cillian Murphy (The origin), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Matt Damon (Bourne), Emily Blunt (On the Edge of Tomorrow, Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Rami Malek (007: No Time To Die), Benny Safdie (Good behavior), Gary Oldman (Batman Begins) Josh Harnett (Black Hawk in Peril) and others.

Oppenheimer is scheduled for July 21st.