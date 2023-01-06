Valve preparing mystery game announcement, hints at listing

A new listing of valve in the Steam database may indicate that the company is preparing to announce an unreleased game very soon. The movement was spotted by SteamDB this past Wednesday, 4.

There is not much information so far, considering that the listing has only the generic name of “Valve Event Upload” and the type of application is described as “Config”. As noted by Tyler McVicker, a content creator dedicated to delving into the secrets of Gabe Newel’s company, this type of listing is common in major releases controlled by Valve itself.

Naturally, fans started speculating and practically begging, in threads on Reddit, for a continuation of franchises like Left 4 Dead and half life. Still, there is no overwhelming evidence that this is the case.

In January of last year, Gabe Newel stated in an interview that Valve was developing new games, following the release of Half Life: Alyx for virtual reality headsets in March 2020.

In October, the brand neon prime has been registered by Valve in the United States under categories that imply that it is a new game franchise. Among them are “computer game software”, “electronic game software”, “computer game programs downloadable over the internet”, among others.

Anyway, It’s all just speculation at the moment. and Valve isn’t the type of company to be very clear about its upcoming releases, which are pretty sporadic. After all, the company is completely focused on managing the Steam platform and optimizing it with new features.