Vanessa Hudgens has a Marilyn Monroe moment as the wind lifts her dress on the red carpet at the awards – Monet

+



Vanessa Hudgens on the Movie & TV Awards this Sunday (5) (Photo: reproduction)

Vanessa Hudgens accidentally embodied Marilyn Monroe in the movie ‘O Pecado Mora ao Lado’ (1955) when the wind wanted to lift her dress on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday (5).

The 33-year-old actress focused the spotlight at the event in a royal blue Vera Wang model. The strapless garment has sleeves and a skirt made of chiffon, a lightweight fabric that is semi-sheer.

Hudgens completed the elegant look with hoop earrings, silver high-heeled sandals and hair tied in a bun.

The star joked with the “indiscreet” wind when sharing photos from the red carpet on Instagram: “Mother nature blessed me and my customized Vera Wang. Now get ready to receive the MTV awards.”

American actress Marilyn Monroe in O Pecado Mora ao Lado (1955) (Photo: Disclosure)

This was just one of the looks that the star wore at the awards. As she hosted the event, she took to the stage in several different looks, including one with a black latex dress and red wig. “I’ll leave you with this”, the artist joked in the caption of the photos of this combination on Instagram.

Already at the opening of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Hudgens shone wearing a golden dress and letting her long wavy hair loose. At another point, she also wore a hot pink dress with shoes of the same color.

One of Vanessa Hudgens’ looks on MTV Movie & TV Awards (Photo: reproduction)

Known for the role of Gabriella Montez in the three ‘High School Musical’ films, Vanessa Hudgens is confirmed in the cast of two new features: the drama ‘Downtown Owl’ and the adventure ‘Big Rig’.

Recently, she also starred in the comedy ‘The Princess and the Pauper: The Villains Love Too’ and the Oscar-nominated ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’. Watch the trailer for the latter below: