Vasco debuts with victory in Copinha – Vasco da Gama

By: João Pedro Isidro, Press Office

Vasco da Gama beat Capital (TO) by 2-1 in the debut of Group 29 of the Copa São Paulo de Juniores, this Wednesday night (01/04), at Estádio José Liberatti, in Osasco (SP). Ray and Róger scored the Cruzmaltino goals. The next match for Meninos da Colina will be on Saturday (01/07), at 7:30 pm, against Hercílio Luz.

Rain disrupted the game (Photo: Mauricio Rummens/Disclosure)

The game

With the field very wet and full of puddles, the match began with a lot of dispute for the ball in the middle of the field and attempts at long plays. In the 7th minute, Julião took a corner kick from the right, the defense moved away and Paixão finished with a volley, but the ball went over the goal. At 14 minutes, the ball fell to Barros inside the area, the steering wheel was stopped and he got the corner kick. At 27 minutes, Julião took a dangerous frontal free kick and the ball went very close to the goal.

At 36 minutes, Rayan received it on the right, cut to the middle and finished. The ball deflected off the defense and went out over the bottom line. Four minutes later, Leandrinho launched the ball into the area, Rayan deflected it with his head and Ray dominated and kicked with category to open the scoring, VASCO 1 to 0.

In the second half, Vasco managed to have more possession of the ball and create plays on the left side, the place on the field that was less affected by the rain. At 19, Ray served GB, who turned and kicked, but the goalkeeper defended. Two minutes later, Ray received and finished in the goalkeeper’s right corner, but the ball went through the bottom line. At 43 minutes, Capital got the tie in beautiful free-kick. At 50 minutes, Matheus crossed the ball in the area and Róger tested beautifully to secure the three points for Meninos da Colina, VASCO 2 to 1.

Vasco line-up: Cadu, Leandrinho, Victão, Róger and Julião; Lucas Eduardo (Matheus), Barros (JP) and Ray (Caio Dantas); Rayan (Lyncon), GB and Passion (Ykaro) – Technician: William Baptist