Vasco resumes negotiations for defender of Atlético Tucumán, Argentina

O Basque returned to negotiate with Atlético Tucumán to hire defender Manuel Capasso. The club is studying to improve the values ​​of the proposal, but the molds follow the same as in the previous onslaught: loan with purchase obligation.

The Argentines play hard and don’t want to release the 26-year-old defender. However, they collide with the will of the player who is delighted with the Gigante da Colina project and with the possibility of playing in Brazil.

The resumption of talks by Manu is related to the imminent departure of Palacios to Colo-Colo, in Chile. Before the loan of the Chilean, Vasco had four foreigners: Puma Rodríduez, Matías Galarza, Palacios himself and Luca Orellano, who has not yet been officially announced. With that, Cruz-Maltino’s forces were focused on hiring a number 10 shirt. Now, it opens up a space to reinforce the defensive sector.

The Argentine is not the first foreign defender to be targeted by the Giant. The name of Alexis Duarte, from Cerro Porteño, Paraguay, was on the agenda. Including the L! reported that Vasco showed interest in having the defender. However, so far it has not formalized a proposal.