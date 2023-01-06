Videomaker says he recorded Marcio Freire’s last wave; Look

Videomaker Bred Oliveira posted on social media what would be the last wave surfed by Márcio Freire, a Brazilian who died yesterday in Nazaré, Portugal.
- The video shows Mad Dog surfing a relatively large wave (about 6 meters, according to reports) and being swallowed by the foam.
- Bred Oliveira himself classified the video excerpt as ‘The last wave’ by Márcio Freire
- On Instagram, the videographer reported the last moments of filming Mad Dog in Nazaré
Later when we got home, I went to look in the card if I had caught his wave, and I found? “the last wave”
In his Instagram post (see below), Bred Oliveira told all the details of Márcio Freire’s last day of surfing, who was accompanied by the Jagua Boys team, from Jaguaruna (SC), where the biggest wave in Brazil breaks.
What happened
- Márcio Freire was surfing on the beach of Nazaré, in Portugal, when he had an accident on the way down from a wave. The rescue alert was triggered at 4:16 pm yesterday (local time, which corresponds to 1:16 pm in Brasilia).
- The Brazilian surfer was rescued by rescuers, but he was already suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to local maritime authorities. Márcio did not react to resuscitation maneuvers and ended up dying at the scene.
- The surfer’s body was taken to the Legal Medicine Institute of Leiria, according to the Portuguese press. The Maritime Police’s psychology department was also called upon to provide support to Márcio’s family members.
- Also according to local authorities, this is the first surf-related death on Nazaré beach.. Brazilians Pedro Scooby and Maya Gabeira have already suffered serious accidents at the site, but survived.