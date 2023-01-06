Videomaker says he recorded Marcio Freire’s last wave; Look

Videomaker Bred Oliveira posted on social media what would be the last wave surfed by Márcio Freire, a Brazilian who died yesterday in Nazaré, Portugal.

The video shows Mad Dog surfing a relatively large wave (about 6 meters, according to reports) and being swallowed by the foam.

Bred Oliveira himself classified the video excerpt as ‘The last wave’ by Márcio Freire

On Instagram, the videographer reported the last moments of filming Mad Dog in Nazaré

Later when we got home, I went to look in the card if I had caught his wave, and I found? “the last wave”

In his Instagram post (see below), Bred Oliveira told all the details of Márcio Freire’s last day of surfing, who was accompanied by the Jagua Boys team, from Jaguaruna (SC), where the biggest wave in Brazil breaks.

What happened