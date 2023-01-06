‘Vikings’ actress cast in new film with Liam Neeson

The actress Katheryn Winnick played the role of the character lagertha in “Vikings”. After stardom, she also appeared in the cast of other productions such as the Netflix series “Wu assassins” and the movie “Polar”.

She still plays the role of police officer Jenny Hoyt on the ABC series “Big Sky”. Winnick worked alongside veteran Liam Neeson in the movie “In the Sight of Danger′′ released in 2021. The long shows the story of a farmer living on the Arizona frontier.

After a young Mexican boy crosses his path desperately fleeing a cartel, Jim decides to protect him. Katheryn plays the role of the character Sarah Pennington and also shares a cast with actors Juan Pablo Raba, Lelia Symington, Charles David Richards, among others. On IMDb, the production received a score of 5.6/10 based on the review of 32,000 people.

“A rancher on the Arizona frontier becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican man who desperately flees the cartel assassins who have pursued him to the United States.”.

