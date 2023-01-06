What happened to actor Josh Hutcherson after The Hunger Games?

The actor was recently seen in Rio de Janeiro.

Who followed the franchise Hunger Games in theaters in the 2010s no doubt remember Peetathe love interest of Kat niss ever deen (Jennifer Lawrence), protagonist of the films. However, the actor who lived the character, Josh Hutcherson, has been somewhat out of the spotlight, leading fans to wonder: what happened to him anyway? But anyone who thinks he abandoned the acting life is wrong.

While Lawrence’s career continued to take off after the end of Hunger Gameswith the actress winning a oscar for his performance in The good side of life (2012), Hutcherson was not so lucky. But, despite never having managed to reach the same level of success as his co-worker, the actor still participated in some great works after ending his participation in the franchise (via Looper).

Josh Hutcherson Films

Two years after the launch of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The Ending in 2015, Josh Hutcherson was scheduled to work in the cast of The Disaster Artista comedic biopic directed by James Franco which tells the misadventures of Tommy Wiseau in their attempts to record, star in and write the feature The Room. In the work, Hutcherson lives Philip Haldiman, a real-life actor who played Denny in the classic cult from Wiseau.

Series with Josh Hutcherson

Another Hutcherson post-Hunger Games work is Future Man: The Time Traveler. In the series, premiered in 2017, he gives life to Josh Futurman, a janitor who manages to be the first to finish a very difficult game and later discovers that that game is actually a kind of test sent from the future to elect the next savior of the human race. The work, available on GloboPlay and Star+, was a success with the public and reached good scores on specialized websites. Its third and final season was released in 2020.

Josh Hutcherson in 2023

Now 30 years old, the actor was recently found by a fan here in Brazilenjoying the turn of 2022 to 2023 at the Christmas parties New Year’s Eve in CopacabanaSouth Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

She published in her twitter how excited she was to meet him and described him as someone “very cute”. According to the fan, he stopped to listen to her talk about the franchise Hunger Games and laughed at a joke made by her. In addition to being a great actor, he can also be considered a very nice person and, as Leh Verissimoyour fan, “very fragrant”.

But and you? Did you know what he was doing? Share with us in the comments!

