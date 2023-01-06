What is the relationship between October 3rd and “Mean Girls”? | Films

Playback/Internet

“Mean Girls” is one of the classic movies about teenagers in high school. The feature has been successful since its release in 2003 and to this day has a number of fans who use the references. And this Monday, October 3rd, several people are publishing a specific scene about the very special date.

The scene is so remembered because on October 3rd, in the film, the character Cady played by Lindsay Lohan, talks to Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) and asks for the date. In context, it’s a momentous moment for Cady who is secretly crushing on her colleague. In addition, little by little she manages to steal the life of Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

The film tells the story of a girl who studied for many years in Africa and has to deal with a high school in the United States. However, she faces major dilemmas with a popular clique and the outcast club she is initially a part of. The title is available on Amazon Prime Video.

THE Netflix took advantage of the hook to publicize the new film in which Lindsay Lohan will star on the platform. “A Christmas Crunch” is the new romantic comedy that arrives on the platform of streaming next month.

