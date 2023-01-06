WhatsApp will be able to save temporary messages marked by the user

WhatsApp develops a seal to identify messages held in temporary chats, reported the WABetaInfo website. In an experimental version of the application, a small icon was found attached to messages that will identify the submissions that will be preserved from the expiry date of the conversation.

The seal for messages kept from temporary chats is discreet and is positioned next to the sending time, as shown in the released prints.







Photo: Image: Mariia Shalabaieva/Unsplash / Canaltech

The ability to keep messages in the self-destructing chat has been under construction in WhatsApp for months. The function will allow you to remove the expiry date of specific submissions, as well as highlight them in a dedicated section in the “Group Information” area.

When a message is marked in a temporary conversation, it will not disappear after the chosen deadline, whatever that may be. The icon will serve to identify which messages these are throughout the chat. Chat users will have the option to delete the marked message at any time.

Under development

There is no forecast for the launch of kept messages, but the presence of the identification icon in a WhatsApp preview suggests that the function is close to being launched. The company will probably highlight the debut of the novelty when it happens, as it is an important feature in the app.

Currently, not even testers have access to the function, as it was found in the app’s code. It is very likely, however, that WhatsApp Beta users will be the first to try it out.

Source: WABetaInfo

Trending on Canaltech:

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!