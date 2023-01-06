Who were the great leaders of 2022

Getty Images

After publishing the lthis of the biggest career failures of 2022which includes, among other personalities, the founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Friedand the actors Amber Heard and Will Smithnow let’s take a moment to celebrate those who inspired us in 2022. As the talented Ketanji Brown Jackson, who made history as the first black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

the year of ukraine

In terms of international politics, there is no doubt that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the most inspiring political leader of the year, defending his country against Russian invasion. Whether his heroic status will continue into 2023 remains to be seen. While he has vowed to keep fighting Putin, Zelensky also signed a new media law last month that gives his government sweeping censorship powers that bring Ukraine closer to its rival in terms of press freedom. That’s not a good look for a leader who is trying to win the hearts and minds of supporters in the fight for freedom.

The war in Ukraine also showed the firm leadership of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. From managing a budget of more than US$300 billion (R$1.6 trillion) to negotiating with 27 heads of state representing 450 million people, von der Leyen has earned his place at the top of the forbes list of the most powerful women in the world.

Leaders in sports

The first mention goes to Lionel Messiwhich led Argentina to victory in the World Cup, which he celebrated with the most liked post of all time on Instagram. The controversy surrounding host country Qatar’s treatment of workers and women has reinforced that global sporting events and human rights are closely linked.

british golf player Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open, while Rory McIlroy, soNorth rlanda, was the best player of the year. The faces of the Beijing Winter Olympics include freestyle skier Eileen Gufigure skater Nathan Chen and the bobsleigh athlete Elana Meyers Taylor. Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to another NBA victory, the hockey star Connor McDavid led the sports league and entered the list Forbes Under 30 USA. In baseball, Aaron Judge set an American League record by hitting 62 home runs for the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, legendary Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, left the field, while rivals tom brady and Aaron Rodgers continue to challenge what we thought we knew about the expected career spans of high-performing NFL athletes. serena williams retired from a legendary tennis career to pursue a successful path as an entrepreneur. Behind her, inspiring a new generation, is Naomi Osaka, the highest paid female athlete of the year. In terms of money, it’s still a man’s world, as our annual list of highest paid athletes.

And behind every great player, of course, is a great coach.

Winners in Entertainment

Taylor Swift became the first artist to occupy every single spot in the Billboard top 10 singles chart. The rapper and Under 30 USA Jack Harlow saw her single “First Class” debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and the series “Euphoria” also catapulted 2016’s Under 30 USA zendaya for the stops. Jennifer Hudson became the youngest woman to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. And another Under 30 dominated the charts while making more money from his tour: rapper Bad Bunny.

Austin Butler gained the spotlight with an extraordinary performance in “Elvis”, as well as Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere at Once”. And I would still draw attention to the actor of “Coda: In the Rhythm of the Heart” and Oscar winner Troy Kotsur who inspired us on so many levels with her humor and talent.

And while others will decide who wins the best director awards during awards season, James Cameron deserves praise for creating a technically ambitious film with “Avatar: The Way to Water”. It also grossed over $1.37 billion (R$7.36 billion) worldwide, which puts it within striking distance of being one of the highest-grossing films of all time. AND peter jackson became the third person in history, after Steven Spielberg and George Lucasto become a billionaire making movies.

On TV, it was a big year for Jennifer Coolidgefrom “White Lotus”, Sadie Sink, from “Stranger Things”, Jeremy Allen Whitefrom “O Urso”, and for the creator of “Abbott Elementary”, Brunson farm.

The Year of the Workers

2022 was a year where workers had more influence. Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls helped form the first Amazon labor union – a movement that reverberated across the United States. California State Senator, Monique Limón, helped lead the charge among lawmakers across the country by passing pay transparency legislation that will make it easier to identify and address discrimination. the computer scientists Timnit Gebru and Joy Buolamwini showed that algorithmic bias is real.

The Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen continued to push the social media platform and launched a non-profit organization. The same goes for the photographer. Nan Goldinwhich ensured that the art world did not turn a blind eye to the ties between Sackler family donations and overdose deaths.

Josh Wardle sold his pet project, the wordplay Wordle, to the New York Times, giving us a daily diversion and the hope that our hobbies might one day be profitable too. The CEO of Hubspot, Yamini Rangan, was ranked as the top CEO on the Comparably platform’s list.

The year of sustainability

Finally, let’s not forget the leaders fighting for our planet’s future, starting with the polarizing – and effective – Greta Thunberg. O founder of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, transferred ownership of his company to a fund to fight climate change — a move he said was prompted in part by his being included on the Forbes list of billionaires. Keep an eye on the indigenous leader Sonia Guajajaraelected to the Brazilian Congress in October and recently appointed Minister for Native Peoples in the new government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.