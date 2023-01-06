Why “Thor: Love & Thunder” Completely Changed Gorr’s Look

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explained why Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods’ appearance was so radically altered for the movie “Thor: Love & Thunder”.

In the feature, the character is played by Christian Bale and his look is very different from his source material in the comics.

Feige explained in the documentary “Assembled” that the big changes in Gorr’s appearance came from a desire to keep Bale in character.

He explained: “Gorr, God’s Butcher looks amazing in the comics. We wanted to take advantage of that. But if we had done exactly that translation, we would have lost all Christian [Bale]. I don’t want him to be a motion capture character. There are amazing ways to do that, but with this particular actor on this particular character, [o diretor Taika Waititi] truly believed, and rightly so, that we could achieve this with just makeup.”.

Christian Bale as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods from “Thor: Love & Thunder”. Photo: Deadline

In “Thor: Love & Thunder,” the titular character faced off against the fearsome Gorr, who was dubbed “The Butcher of the Gods” as he wreaked havoc across the universe, slaughtering gods and other beings alike.

However, its radically different look from the comics may have caused consternation for the most hardcore Marvel fans.

Gorr’s look from the comics included tails on his head and a noseless face, more like an alien being. In the film, however, Bale appears with a whitened face with some facial tattoos.

Writer-director Taika Waititi stated that in terms of villains for “Love & Thunder”, Gorr was one of the only choices they were considering. “When we talk about villains, there were only a few names we played with, and his was at the top of the list pretty early on.”

“Love & Thunder” is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Thor franchise and is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, following Thor as he searches for purpose in life after the loss of his parents, his brother Loki and his hammer Mjolnir.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But she is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of ruler Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to his surprise – inexplicably wield her magic hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and try to stop him before it’s too late.

“Thor: Love & Thunder” is available on Disney+.

