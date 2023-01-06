Why won’t Steven Hyde return for the Netflix revival?

After a string of criminal allegations, Danny Masterson has been left out of the “That ’70s Show” spin-off

“That ’70s Show” is back with a nostalgic spin-off that aims to recapture the essence of the original series for fans. With Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith returning to roles Kitty and red formrespectively, “That ’90s Show” will address Leia Forman’s vacation, daughter of Eric (topher grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), at the grandparents’ house.

In the series revival, most of the main characters will return for a cameo, including Eric Forman, Donna and Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark), Fez (Wilmer Walderrama), Jackie Buckhart (Mila Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher). Although, steven hyde will be left out. Because?

interpreted by Danny Masterson, Hyde was a character much loved by fans at the time of the series’ airing. Despite this, he will not appear in the production because of a series of rape accusations against his interpreter, which would have been committed in the 2000s, when the show was still running.

The allegations were revealed in mid-2020. Three women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s. At the time, the artist denied that he had committed the crimes, but ended up fired from the Netflix series “The Ranch”, which marked his last acting job before stepping back from the spotlight.

