Widower buys a life-size replica of his wife, victim of Covid-19, and leaves her sitting in the living room: R$ 165,000

People have many ways to preserve the memory of loved ones. Tapas Sandilya has her own, very particular. The retired civil servant from Calcutta (India) disbursed the equivalent of about BRL 165,000 to buy a life-size hyper-realistic replica of his wife.

tapas stayed widowed in May 2021when the second and violent wave of Covid-19 swept across India, killing his wife of 39 years.

Indrani, who was 59 years old, is now sitting in her favorite spot on the living room sofa of the house where he lived. only it is made of silicone and weighs 30 kilos.

In the months after her death, Tapas recalled a trip they had taken many years earlier to a Hindu temple, where they had seen a very realistic religious statue.

“It was then that Indrani told me of her wish that a similar statue of her be made if she should die before me”said the retiree to the “Times of India”.

The family was against. But Tapas was determined to grant his beloved’s wish and to find a way to ease his longing. He sought out sculptor Subimal Das, who makes wax, fiberglass and silicone figures for public buildings and museums, and placed the order.

Tapas takes care of Indrani Photo: Reproduction

After six months of work, the sculpture of Indrani, naked, was ready. Tapas decided to dress her with the silk sari which she had worn to her son’s wedding. He also chose to complement the figure of his late wife with his favorite gold jewelry.

“He couldn’t speak. He was so impressed and moved, as if a very deep wish had been fulfilled. I knew by his reaction that he had done a good job.”stated the artist.